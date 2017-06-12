ESXi 6.x Password Calculator for Security.PasswordQualityControl

When studying for my VCAP6-DCV Deploy, I developed an Excel sheet to help me understand the password string to change the vSphere password complexity requirements.

Based on the vSphere documentation ESXi Passwords and Account Lockout, I created the below spreadsheet to help calculate the string and increase vSphere security.

You can download the spreadsheet from here

It is very basic in design / formatting but I hope it can help you if you want to increase the password complexity requirements in your environment.